Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $465.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.59. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.