Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

