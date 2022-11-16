Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $432.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.52 and a 200 day moving average of $405.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

