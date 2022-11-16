Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,865 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,183 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,904 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,240,000 shares of company stock worth $312,446,400 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

