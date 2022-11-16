Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,201,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after buying an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.