Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $29.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.