Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 95.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $605,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.