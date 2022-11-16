Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,428 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

