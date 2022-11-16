Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,645 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,425 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

