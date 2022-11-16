Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 891 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

