Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $547.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.19.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.