Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

