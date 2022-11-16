Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

