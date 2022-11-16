Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,153 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $31,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 147.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 293,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

