Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,207 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 5.1 %

SWK opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

