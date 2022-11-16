Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 128 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 175,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,640. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.