Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 663 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE CRI opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

