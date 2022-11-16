Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 932 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BCO opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

