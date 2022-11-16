Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Trading Down 1.8 %

CarMax stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $152.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.