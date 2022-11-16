TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TFS Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

