The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

CG opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

