Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 384.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,243,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $833,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 271,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 197,992 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 285,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day moving average is $257.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

