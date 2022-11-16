Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWMIF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

