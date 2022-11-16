TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$145.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMXXF opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

