TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $618.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

