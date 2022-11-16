Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Trimble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TRMB stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

