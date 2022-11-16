Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 742,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

