Triumph Capital Management Has $3.12 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.98 and its 200-day moving average is $257.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

