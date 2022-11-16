TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

