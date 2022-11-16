Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after purchasing an additional 368,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,009 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 15.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 654,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,200,637.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,159,060. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

