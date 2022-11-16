UBS Group Upgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legal & General Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

