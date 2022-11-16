Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 62.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 859.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

