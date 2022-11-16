Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

About Universal Health Services



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

