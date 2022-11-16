Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

