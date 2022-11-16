Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

VNDA opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $603.82 million, a PE ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

