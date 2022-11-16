Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $244.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.