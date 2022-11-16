Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,248,000 after buying an additional 2,350,616 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,613,000 after buying an additional 743,613 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,293,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

