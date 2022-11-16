Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Cut by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $305.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

