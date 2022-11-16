Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

VOD stock opened at GBX 96.01 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

