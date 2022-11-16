Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 215 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.45 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £26.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.17. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

