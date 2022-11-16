Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 215 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.6 %
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.45 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £26.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.17. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.50.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
