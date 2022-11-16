Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 120 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.01 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.17. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

