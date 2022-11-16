Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 120 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.1 %
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.01 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.17. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
