vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.94. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 98,738 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

