Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

