Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Waters by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $329.79 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.30.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

