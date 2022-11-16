WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after buying an additional 1,038,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

