West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $247.69 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.