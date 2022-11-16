WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

