World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,536,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE WWE opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.