Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 43.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.