Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $131.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

